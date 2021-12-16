The final phase of the development test for BMW i7, with the future electric of the brand German which began a demanding program in extreme road and weather conditions. During the so-called hot-region tests on racetracks and public roads around the world, the development engineers mainly check performance and reliability electric motors, all-wheel drive and high-voltage battery when exposed to maximum stress from high temperatures, dirt roads, dust and large gradients. The road to series production takes the BMW i7 prototypes on dirt tracks in the desert, in the mountains and on a whole range of highly dynamic routes.

The new BMW i7 will debut in 2022 and will be part of a range of variants of the new generation of BMW 7 Series that as well as other models in the range of the Munich brand will also have a full electric version from next year. The durability test in hot regions of various countries and continents serves in particular to test and safeguard all components of the electric drive system. The components of BMW eDrive technology fifth generation engines developed for the BMW i7 demonstrate their limitless functionality even in the most adverse conditions when used continuously in extremely high outside temperatures, permanent sunlight and dry conditions.

Within a well-defined testing program for prototypes, loads are simulated that correspond to the challenges faced by a production vehicle during the entire product life cycle. Backed by sensitive onboard measurement technology, experienced testers record every reaction of the electric motors, high-voltage battery, driving control and integrated cooling system, as well as charging technology and road and weather energy management. The test program, which covers tens of thousands of kilometers, includes long-distance, high-speed driving as well as stop-and-go traffic in scorching heat. In addition, test sections with particularly large altitude differences were selected at the hot region test sites. In this way, the temperature behavior of the electric motors and the torque control of the fully electric BMW xDrive can be analyzed during particularly dynamic and long-lasting uphill driving.

To further increase the load on the drive system, the test program also includes mountain driving with tow. At the same time, the high-voltage battery shows how it can continuously deliver peak power to power electric motors. As an extreme scenario and a particular challenge for energy management and power electronics, the test also involves driving downhill with a high voltage storage system which is already fully charged at the start and therefore can no longer absorb energy recovery. The grueling hot region testing procedure is also used to put a strain on the performance of the air conditioning and other onboard electronics, as well as the temperature resistance of the materials used inside.