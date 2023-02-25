BMW’s sixth all-electric car is cleverly disguised as the all-new 7 Series. This is the seventh generation of the company’s flagship, but the rules have changed. There will be petrol versions and a diesel, but the electric i7 takes center stage as BMW aims to make the luxury limousine experience more about well-being on board, with a “leading digital experience through the new OS8 and sustainability that sets new standards’.

With a huge entertainment screen that folds out of the roof for the rear passengers – who doesn’t think that’s a great idea? Not everyone will be shocked by the new look of the 7 series. The internet seems convinced that this is yet another proof that BMW has lost its way.

This is how you make the i7 beautiful (er)

But all is not lost. Go for the right color, make sure all shiny parts are in black and the i7 looks challenging and compellingly ‘different’. The giant grille is illuminated in the dark and the top lights are the focal point of your focus, and then there’s the option of Iconic Glow crystal glass from Swarovski.

Importantly, the new 7 is aerodynamically efficient. In EV land, slipperiness equates to friendly kWh handling; and the i7’s drag coefficient is just 0.24. The new 7 is bigger in every direction, but also stiffer due to a new flexible architecture of steel and aluminum, designed from the outset for three different drivetrains.

Specifications of the BMW i7

The BMW i7 xDrive60 generates a combined 544 hp from two electric motors and is largely identical in hardware to the excellent iX. The front engine produces 259 hp, the rear 312 hp and the total torque is 745 Nm. The claimed 0-100 time is 4.7 seconds and the top speed is limited to 240 km/h.

The lithium-ion battery pack provides 101.7 kWh of usable energy, and because the cells are only 110 millimeters high, the whole stuff fits perfectly under the floor. BMW itself believes that you should be able to cover 100 kilometers with every 18.4 kWh, which in turn translates to a range of 625 kilometers.

If you can find a fast charger that can charge at 195 kW, you only have to connect it to it for about ten minutes and you can continue for another 170 kilometers. Now that’s a burst of energy that you can use when you’re traveling in real life.

The BMW motor is also sublime electrically

That they are true masters of combustion engines at BMW is an established fact, but drive a bit in the 760i if you have just come out of the i7 and the doubt will leave even the most seasoned petrolhead strike. Both are dead quiet, effortless and feel spectacularly well put together and dynamic, but electricity suits these kinds of cars.

Despite its rather sub-optimal weight of 2.6 tons, the i7 is a stunningly smooth machine. The handling is sublime, thanks in part to the new double wishbones at the front, the five-link rear axle and the self-adjusting air suspension and electronically adjustable dampers.

The BMW i7 is surprisingly agile

Active steering is an option that entails up to 3.5 degrees of rear wheel steering, which results in a surprisingly agile car at low speeds that also corners more precisely. The Executive Drive Pro package adds a 48-volt anti-rollover system that stabilizes and also suppresses vibrations in the body. And boy, does the thing want to move forward.

And what an excellent stop it can: the regenerative brakes and the physical copies work excellently together. Of course, there’s also the full range of assistance systems, with an ever-increasing emphasis on autonomous driving. There are too many to list here, but again we wonder here and there whether modern cars are not infantilizing us a bit.

Few physical buttons in the BMW i7, but that’s okay

What an interior this machine has. The Curved Display is the heart of BMW’s digital philosophy. It combines a 12.3-inch screen behind the wheel with a longer 14.9-inch one for infotainment. It’s so well done you’ll hardly notice there’s almost no physical buttons left. Audio, navigation, Apple CarPlay and so on all live on their own adjustable surfaces.

Below the central screen there is the new Interaction Bar, illuminated from the inside, that runs across the full width. It takes over the colors of whichever of the so-called My Modes it is that you have set. That also immediately changes the sounds, which were designed by Hollywood soundtrack maestro Hans Zimmer, which creates a whole series of sci-fi-like woosh– and zjwiep-produces sounds.

The automatic doors are also new: you can close the driver’s door by pressing the brake or via a small button on the dashboard. The multifunctional seats are absolutely magnificent, the (optional) cashmere wool upholstery feels great and is also durable. There are various, what is called, endless possibilities in terms of wood, metals and other decoration choices. The overall effect is overwhelming.

The BMW i7 is a moving cinema

So is the 31.3-inch 8K Theater Screen, which folds into the headliner and features built-in Amazon Fire TV connectivity. Then add the Executive Lounge option and you have probably the most blissful seat ever put in a car: the front passenger’s seat slides and folds forward, allowing you to recline your seat by a whopping 42.5 degrees in the back . Seems to be a record.

BMW has put just about everything it knows into the new 7 Series. The BMW i7 xDrive60, in particular, is a somewhat frightening techno assault that will involve quite a steep learning curve for some people. And yet there is also charisma. It’s a phenomenal achievement.

Specifications of the BMW i7 xDrive60 (2023)

Engine

2 electric motors

544 hp

745 Nm

105 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds

top 240 km/h

Consumption (average)

18.4 kWh/100 km A label

Range (assignment)

625 km (WLTP)

Loading time

3:08 hours at 22 kW

31 min. at 195 kW (10-80%)

Dimensions

5,391×1,950x

1,544 mm (lxwxh)

3,215mm (wheelbase)

2,615 kilograms

420 l (luggage)

Prices

€141,810 (NL)

€137,900 (B)