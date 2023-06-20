The BMW 7 Series and i7 are part of a recall.

Well great. Have you just received your brand new BMW 7 Series, they have to go back to the dealer. The chance of this happening to you is small. First, you must own the new 7 Series or i7, second, this story takes place in the United States.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the RDW of the US, has initiated the recall. The organization noted that the system for adjusting your seat length is not functioning properly. It wouldn’t be put together properly, with a chance of coming loose. This increases the risk of injury in an accident. And that means: Fixing.

BMW i7 recall

Because it is a brand new car, BMW does not have to recall millions of cars. Deliveries of the new BMW 7 Series and i7 have only just started, so the recall is not a disaster. In the United States, only 318 copies of the 7 Series and i7 are part of the promotion.

To go into a little more detail. It concerns 289 pieces of the 740 and M760i xDrive and 29 pieces of the i7 xDrive60. BMW informs customers about the recall. The car must be returned to the dealer and there the vehicle will be subjected to an inspection.

The new BMW 7 Series has recently been launched. With the i7, it is the first fully electric 7 Series. However, there are also petrol and diesel engines available for the enthusiast. We have to disappoint those hoping for a creamy V12. The twelve-cylinder will not return with this generation.

This article BMW i7 recalled due to problems with seats appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#BMW #recalled #due #seat #issues