The heads of state or mafia leaders of this world also think about the environment and can now drive electrically in the armored BMW i7.

The world is a dangerous place. Especially if you are an important figure. Safety is important and that is why these people often tear around in armored cars. For example, Geert Wilders has been transported for a long time in various secured BMWs and Mercedes. If the government is looking for new cars to transport their politicians, look no further!

Armored BMW i7

Okay, what do you get from the Germans to better protect the occupants? BMW has revealed the armored versions of its flagship sedan and the car comes with protected glass, a stronger chassis and a body that offers protection against explosives, among other things. Inside it as always good to stay, especially in the back seat. There has been no change.

We are talking here about an armored steel construction (BMW Protection Core) that reinforces the doors, underbody and roof. This protects the car against explosives, bullets, drone attacks and hand grenades. In addition, the version comes with a set of specially developed 20-inch rims. Of course these are ‘run flat’, so that you can still drive at 80 kilometers per hour on flat tires.

The car is called, not surprisingly, the BMW 7 Series Protection. The i7 gets this far-reaching option, the first time such protection has been offered in an electric car. So there is no longer any reason not to drive electrically. Of course, all this beauty weighs something. BMW does not say how many kilos have been added.

Protection

Good to know, the 7er Protection comes with a VR9 rating. This means that the vehicle can deflect ballistic attacks from weapons that can go up to 820 meters per second. It also has a self-sealing fuel tank (on the fuel-powered version), so you can always get away.

And you need some power for that. The BMW i7 Protection has two electric motors, good for a combined output of 544 hp and 754 Nm. The car accelerates to 100 kilometers per hour in 9 seconds. The top speed is fixed at 160 kilometers per hour. Strange, sometimes you have to be faster than your ‘competitor’ in situations. A Fiat Panda with the wind also reaches this top speed.

Then we also have the normal 7 Series Protection, so you still have something to choose from. Here is a 4.4-liter V8 mild-hybrid petrol engine. The car has 530 hp and 750 Nm. This version goes a bit faster to 100, namely in 6.6 seconds and has a top speed of 210 kilometers per hour. The cars can be equipped with all the bells and whistles: I’m talking about blue lights and sirens.

Prices are unknown, but will be significant. But hey, organizations that buy such cars have plenty of money. However? Otherwise they will raise the tax. The first deliveries will take place in December.

