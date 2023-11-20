We don’t turn down a test of the strongest BMW ever, so we drove around Lisbon in the i7 M70. A cannon.

Sometimes you are curious about the “fast” version, but to be honest: I didn’t think the i7 xDrive60 and the M760e were bad. You may wonder whether more power is needed, but at the same time that question is also unnecessary.

It was never “necessary” for twelve-cylinder engines to be added to the A8, 7-series and S-class, but it did happen. Part of the market simply wants the biggest and also has the means to make those dreams come true. You and I probably belong to the part of the market for which the first comment also applies, but unfortunately the second does not.

BMW M GmbH and electrification

Depending on your political orientation, this may or may not make you happy. For the time being, the course is clear: it has been agreed under the leadership of the EU that the combustion engine will be done with in 2035. So you are also done with the current M2, M3, M4, M5, M8 with that wonderful inline-six or V8. A clear step has also been taken with the arrival of the BMW XM, which is only available with plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The BMW i7 M70 is not the first electric M-performance model. There are already four: the i4 M50, iX M60, the i5 M60 and this i7 M70. Oh and before you burst into tears about the departure of the explosive engines: the BMW i4 M50 was BMW M GmbH’s best-selling model in 2022. Customers apparently are interested in it, an electric BMW with a bit of performance.

BMW i7 M70 power

The electric motor on the rear axle is 456 hp, and the front axle has a 258 hp electric motor. You would be fine living with just one of them, so the total power is quite excessive.

The i7 M70 only releases the maximum torque if you use the Sport Boost (0.8 seconds of pulling the paddle behind the steering wheel) or the M Launch Control, otherwise only 1,045 Nm is available. In full-attack mode, the BMW i7 M70 delivers 660hp and 1100Nm. The i7 M70 sprints to 100 in 3.7 seconds, making it the fastest production BMW ever.

The acceleration is also really impressive and not just from a standstill. The i7 M70 offers more power than anyone could need. After all, on the autobahn you benefit from more range, but no matter how streamlined and efficient the i7 is, every EV will drain the battery faster than you want. The top speed of the BMW i7 M70 is limited to 250 km/h.

Battery, charging and range BMW i7 M70

The carriage, which weighs no less than 2,695 kg, has a large battery pack screwed into the bottom. The gross capacity is 106 kWh, of which 101.7 kWh is usable. The WLTP range is therefore a maximum of 560km.

Like the other versions, the BMW i7 M70 can fast charge up to 195 kW at a DC charging station. The BMW i7 charges 170km of electricity in 10 minutes. At home or at the public AC charging station, the BMW i7 reaches 22 kW as standard via a three-phase connection, which can be an advantage, especially at public stations.

Joy at home in the i7 M70

If you remember the test of the i7 xDrive60, then you know that we were quite pleased with the handling of the i7. A small power boost (+116 hp) and a revised chassis make the BMW i7 M70 even more fun to take for a test.

The chassis has been adjusted in various respects, but reinforcements have also been added to the spring towers, for example. The volume of the air suspension chambers has been reduced and the dampers are also specific to the i7 M70. The BMW i7 M70 comes standard with Integral Active Steering (rear-wheel steering) and the Executive Drive Pro chassis package including active roll stabilization with Active Roll Comfort. The large 21-inch M wheels are also standard and are aerodynamically optimized.

It makes it fun to be on the road with the large and heavy i7 M70. On the winding roads around Lisbon, the weight and size hardly get in your way. It’s really impressive how BMW allows you to reach high speeds on a winding track without any effort. Especially considering how comfortable the i7 M70 can be.

The fact that M GmbH is not yet fully there with truly sporty EVs was evident from an inspired drive through the mountains. Downhill the recovery quickly stopped. The heavy weight and slightly higher speed apparently allowed too much current to flow into the battery. Fortunately, there are also regular brakes on board.

Price and conclusion BMW i7 M70 test

Compared to the already formidable BMW i7 xDrive60, the M70 rationally does not offer much more. The M badge is nice, the appearance is a bit sportier, but the extra horsepower is not very necessary.

Only the useless fact that the i7 M70 is the fastest sprinting BMW is funny. Hopefully none of your friends drive a Taycan Turbo S or Model S Plaid, because then they’ll laugh at these kinds of numbers. The i7 is the only one with a really comfortable rear seat, but an i7 xDrive60 is more than fast enough to drive you.

Strictly speaking, the i7 M70 is not highly recommended, but it might work just like with a regular 7-series. There too, the top model (with V12) was quite redundant, but there is always a copper group that always goes for the thickest.

This article BMW i7 M70 – test and video first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

