Is it better to be the very best in one specific area or is it better to be very good at everything? The BMW i7 seemed mainly focused on the former. The electric 7-series is above all a sublime people carrier. But BMW wants you to reconsider. Can’t you just try to be the best in all areas? That’s what the BMW i7 M70 aims to be: both a luxury limo and a sporty hunting dog.

The i7 is now known to drive great and is very smooth. In addition, he does not mind making a turn and he is certainly not slow. Still, some speed could be added. BMW has been able to fall back on the M division for years. This time the motorsport division adds unnecessary parts such as M exterior mirrors and door supports. Fortunately, more important things are also being worked on, such as the suspension and the electric motors.

Specifications of the BMW i7 M70 xDrive

The motors on the front and rear axles provide 660 hp in the M version of the electric 7 Series. For this you need to enable the special M-Sport mode or use the launch control. The torque has already grown to 1,015 Nm and that climbs to 1,100 Nm with M sport mode or launch control. A sprint from 0 to 100 is then possible in 3.7 seconds, which is one second faster than the regular i7. The top speed grows by 10 km/h and is now 250 km/h.

The range then shrinks again because all those jokes slurp energy. BMW predicts a range between 488 and 560 kilometers thanks to the 101.7-kWh battery. The standard i7 gets up to 625 kilometers on a single charge. You could make up for that difference with a new driving mode, the Max Range mode. In addition, things like the air conditioning, seat and steering wheel heating are switched off and you can drive up to 90 km / h. You could extend the range by 15 to 25 percent with this. Only you get a bit warm or cold inside and on the highway it is not everything. But it’s possible. It charges up to 195 kW with which you can top up 170 kilometers in 10 minutes.

The chassis of the 7 series has also been thoroughly overhauled. The adjustment of the drive, steering, shock absorbers and stability have all been reviewed. The air suspension also comes from the motorsport side. These changes should make the i7 ‘corner hungry’. The brakes and 21-inch rims also come from BMW M. You could have predicted other additions: new side skirts, diffuser, optional spoiler and some M logos.

The price of the electric M7

The brand has not yet announced what the price of the BMW i7 M70 will be. For the standard i7 you have lost at least 145,453 euros. If you would have an M Sports package Pro put on it, you would already have lost 156,942 euros. Go with your estimate for the price of this i7, so it is still well above that. Before we forget: do you like such a two-tone color scheme? With the regular i7 that costs 12,499 euros extra.