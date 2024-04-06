There was a time when BMW really pushed the boundaries, always spectacularly safe knew how to play and embraced innovation so tightly that it broke his ribs. But then it wasn't yet a competition of 'who can make the ugliest front'. The i3 was so far ahead of its time that it had already packed up and was heading home before the others had even left. The i8 was a hybrid sports car that was so experimental that no one really knew what to do with it.

But times have changed. The new 5 Series (codenamed G60) now also has an electric version, the i5, but it shares its platform with its combustion engine siblings – which inevitably leads to compromises. In the meantime, Mercedes created a specific platform that aims to exploit the benefits of electric driving as much as possible; the EQE has been an EV since the drawing board. So it seems that Mercedes has bet fully on the EV, while BMW has spread the bet. But it is a little less simple.

The BMW i5 is a lot prettier than the Mercedes EQE

First of all: the BMW looks better. Yes, it is a somewhat conservative opinion, but in addition to the egg-like EQE, the BMW exudes more shape and texture in our eyes. And while it's a traditional body style, the gently undulating surfaces and proportions are a lot easier on the eyes than the Mercedes, which appears to have been designed by leaving it at the bottom of a fast-flowing river for a while.

The Mercedes has visual mass, where the BMW shows geometric muscles. Sure, those flared nostrils, with their movable plastic baffles, are a bit much. But it suits the car better than the EQE's nose, which appears to have an imaginary plastic bag pulled over it.

Both have unnecessarily complicated wheels – the test BMW in the photos is equipped with aerodynamically shaped 21-inch 'Individual' alloy wheels, while the equally sized EQE is made up of around 400 difficult-to-clean spokes. But as you walk around the cars you'll see that the i5's wide taillights make the car look lower and wider, while the EQE looks a bit pinched from the rear.

The interior of the BMW is also nicer

It's the same story inside. The BMW has a seamlessly connected set of screens, the Mercedes a neat display for the driver and a somewhat tacky-looking, upright screen in the middle. You look out over the hood of the BMW, even though you are sitting behind a steering wheel that is much too thick. The nose of the Mercedes disappears completely. In the BMW you feel (and sit) lower, you are more the driver than the operator. In the Mercedes you get the feeling of being in a low SUV.

Photo: © Top Gear / Mark Riccioni

Photo: © Top Gear / Mark Riccioni

Photo: © Top Gear / Mark Riccioni

Photo: © Mercedes

Photo: © Top Gear / Mark Riccioni

Photo: © Top Gear / Mark Riccioni







Both the BMW and the Mercedes suffer from the disease that every function must be controlled digitally, but in the BMW this is just a little easier. It has to be said that you can configure a lot of things in both to your own taste, if you want to spend some time on that. And it's worth that time, because let's face it: you will never use much of the added value that certain functionalities offer if you don't set them up in a decently usable way first. And then again. It is not surprising that people often like simple things.

The assistance assumes a perfect world

Another aspect of added technology is that both cars have all kinds of, often quite annoying, driving aids, although you can also turn off those electronic busybodies after far too many button presses and swipes. Maybe they could work, if you live in one Truman Show-like experiment consisting of perfectly painted white lines, exemplary placed traffic signs and overly polite fellow road users.

But we live in a world that is a bit rough around the edges, where temporary roadworks are being carried out and you encounter people behind the wheel who are tired and/or suffering from bouts of total mental derangement, which means that these types of systems often distracts rather than helps.

When it comes to space on board, you would think that the Mercedes designed as an EV would show the BMW every corner of its interior. But there is sufficient (although not excessive) space in the back of the BMW i5, while the Mercedes EQE scores points in terms of shoulder room, but feels smaller due to the sloping roofline. The BMW has no frunk (just some pipes and a space that no one can use), but neither does the EQE, and somehow the BMW's trunk is much larger. The fact that you can also get the BMW with fuel engines does not pose any disadvantages. And then we haven't even driven a meter.

How does the BMW i5 drive?

For a sporty sedan, the i5 feels a bit heavy, but the faster you go, the more agile it becomes. The steering is precise, the body control is firm and the chassis appears as if a lot of money and attention has been spent on it. Bumps and bumps are palpable but not distracting, and there is a balance of calm. It's a fun car to play with, although it never really gets exciting.

The EQE, on the other hand, is much more limo-like and less accurate. Here and there he seems to be somewhat disturbed by imperfections in the road surface; the BMW stifles those kinds of things, the Mercedes wants to knock them back. And the Mercedes just isn't a very fun car to drive – great for cruising around in, but otherwise a bit aloof.

Photo: © Top Gear / Mark Riccioni

Photo: © Top Gear / Mark Riccioni

Photo: © Top Gear / Mark Riccioni

Photo: © Top Gear / Mark Riccioni







There are also twin-engine versions of both cars that are many times faster and less conservative. The EQE 53 has 626 hp and 949 Nm (or even 687 hp and 1,000 Nm with the AMG Dynamic Plus package), which means it can reach 100 km/h in 3.5 or 3.3 seconds. The BMW i5 M60 xDrive is very much not an electric M car, but with 601 hp, 820 Nm and a 0 to 100 in 3.8 seconds you can certainly not call it a slow one. Neither of those two feels even remotely like the less potent versions we have here, but the intellectual distance between the fast and the slow(er) EQE is greater than that between the two BMWs.

The prices of the BMW i5 and Mercedes EQE

It becomes even more complicated with the specifications, because both ranges of versions and versions are quite difficult to put together and the option lists are lengthy. The i5 eDrive40 starts at just over 77k in the Netherlands, the basic EQE 300 at just over 71k. But the versions as we tested them turn out slightly differently.

This EQE costs a lot more (including a Premium Plus package of 17 grand), but BMW also made our test i5 more than 21,000 euros more expensive with all kinds of options and packages. Which makes it only about five grand below the starting price of an M60. Our advice: take it easy with those options, or wonder whether it would be better to go for the top model straight away.

Why it's better to go for the BMW

But if you can keep the price for these cars within reason – to the extent that the word reasonable applies here at all – there's no doubt that the BMW is the more satisfying car. Yes, it's a bit more traditional, but it's also more effective. It may have been born on a 'compromised', not specially made chassis, but the way it drives, steers, feels and handles make it a better car than the EQE.

In addition, it is faster, charges at a higher average speed and barely travels as far on a charge, even though it has a smaller battery. It also looks sleeker, although that is subjective. Either way, a convincing win for the i5. BMW may not be the leader in innovation, but the implementation of their idea has still been very successful.

Result: BMW i5 vs Mercedes EQE

Winner: BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport (16/20)

Very solid EV. Not as exciting as an M60, but offers fun and efficiency. Looks for BMW's do quite subtle.

Second place: Mercedes EQE 300 AMG Line (12/20)

Neat. Great in some respects, slightly disappointing in others. Good, but not yet great.

Specifications of the BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport (2024)

engines

1

Power

340 hp/250 kW, 400 Nm

Battery

84.4 kWh

Drive

rear wheels, stepless

Performance

0-100 6.0 s

Top speed

193 km/h

Consumption

15.9 kWh/100 km

Range

582 km

Loading time

24 min. at 205 kW (80%)

Dimensions

5,060 x 1,900 x 1,515 mm (lxwxh)

Wheelbase

2,995mm

Weight

2,105kg

Luggage

490 l