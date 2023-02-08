For Dutch family fathers anyway. The BMW i5 Touring will be the new dream car for men in Almere-Muziekwijk.

Most electric cars that come on the market should appeal to a large audience. Worldwide. They are very expensive to develop (new technology) and still continue to produce (for traditional car manufacturers).

But we are now a few years further and there are already a lot of EVs. Almost every brand (except for Alfa Romeo) has one (or more) in its range.

Electric station wagons

Now it is time for manufacturers to focus a little more on certain markets. Think of the electric Mini Cooper Convertible, for example. But there is more good news: more and more electric station wagons are coming.

At the moment there is a choice of the MG 5 or the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo. The Audi A6 Avant e-tron has already been announced and of course BMW cannot be left behind with the i5 Touring.

The BMW i5 Touring (code name: G61) is the station wagon version of the i5, which in turn is an electric BMW 5 Series. The car will be placed on the variant of the CLAR platform.

This means that the car is suitable for multiple types of powertrains, just like the BMW 7 Series, for example. That means you can choose from a petrol, PHEV, diesel or electric variant.

Versions BMW i5 Turing

Partly thanks to the particularly well-informed BMW connoisseur ‘ynguldynwe know more about it. The BMW i5 Touring uses the same powertrains as the i4 on the one hand and the i7 on the other. It starts with the i5 eDrive40 Touring with 340 hp.

Then there is an xDrive40 Touring. This has four-wheel drive. A step higher is the i5 M60 xDrive (with 590 hp). It is almost inevitable that there will be another model in between (call it eDrive50). And because we are Dutch, an eDrive35 from us can also be added.

Production of the i5 Touring will start on March 2024. As you can see on Motor1, drive the first test cars already around. This while the sedan version will go into production as early as July 2023.

More information is not yet known, except for the date that the first refresher will take place: March 2025. That will not be a facelift, but more a moment when BMW will adjust some options, engines, colors and the like.

