Welcome to a presentation from BMW in 2023. Search in vain for descriptions of steering, chassis or handling. 'BMW makes driving great' is a memory, a yellowed old photo. Instead, you can marvel at the way the software is integrated into the new BMW 5 Series, ooh and aah at the presence of an app that allows you to stream the Bundesliga, and you can use AirConsole, a system that can turn the car's Curved Display into a gaming console that works with your smartphone.

You could use the latter to kill time while loading. Because although a 520i and 520d, with a petrol and a diesel engine respectively, are also on their way (and will also be the first to appear on the Dutch market), the emphasis today is on the first fully electric 5-series.

What are the prices of the BMW i5s?

It is equipped with the fifth generation of BMW's iDrive technology and all the radars, sensors and cameras that are now an integral part of a car. There are two versions of the EV: the eDrive40 has one motor and 340 hp, the M60 xDrive has two motors and 601 hp. Two plug-in hybrids will follow later (in 2024), the 530e and 550e. Prices start at 65,081 euros for the 520i (59,900 in Belgium) and go up to 108,427 euros (109,300 with our southern neighbors) for the BMW i5 M60 xDrive.

Both variants use the same lithium-ion battery with a usable capacity of 81.2 kWh and charge at a standard with 11 kW. This can optionally be doubled to 22 kW. The BMW i5 can charge quickly with a maximum of 205 kW, which means that your charge can go from 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes. Preheating the battery (which enables optimal charging) is also possible, manually or automatically. When the navigation system is active, the battery pack will automatically be prepared for a planned charging stop.

The i5 is aerodynamic

The new 5 takes a break from the brand's rather polarizing design adventures in recent years. Nevertheless, it is impressively aerodynamic. The drag coefficient is between 0.22 and 0.23 across the range, aided by a flap in the grille that opens or closes depending on conditions and can add 25 kilometers of range. There is also an 'air curtain' that regulates the air flows around the front of the car.

Lightweight Air Performance wheels and recessed door handles also contribute. The kidney grille is illuminated as standard on the M Sport Pro versions and on the visually more pronounced M60 xDrive (Iconic Glow, as they call it a bit pretentiously). The new 5 is larger and heavier than a 7-series from twenty years ago; it is 5 meters long.

Driving is still great in the Bimmer

The car may rely quite heavily on its software, but the BMW hardware in the form of the chassis remains world-class. The 5 Series uses BMW's modular Cluster Architecture (CLAR), which forms the basis for all larger BMWs. Here, the front axle with its double wishbones and the multi-link rear suspension have been reviewed for greater refinement. The i5's vibration damping and sound insulation are almost unreal, and clever reinforcements to the car's structure further improve its handling.

An M Sport suspension is standard, with the passive springs, dampers and stabilizer bars all slightly stiffer. Electronically controlled dampers are an option, but the regular set-up is also formidable. Unpleasant vertical movements due to lousy road surfaces are simply shaken off. An active rear axle may also be an option.

The i5 eDrive40 is smooth without being lightning fast and rewards sharp steering without immediately encouraging you to be overly extroverted. The brakes and regeneration are so well coordinated that you hardly notice who is doing what. This is in contrast to the adjustment that Mercedes gives some EQ models.

Is the faster version better?

The M60 xDrive is more entertaining. You can expect that, with just over 600 hp and over 800 Nm, right? The four-wheel drive M60 has been given active stabilization to improve agility, firmer steering and prevent body roll. Everything is extremely progressive and feels natural, and he manages to disguise his weight convincingly. Of course, all recent driving and safety aids are on board.

Inside, the digital instrument display behind beautifully curved glass merges with the 14.9-inch central screen. New for the 5 Series is the 'interaction strip' that first appeared on the 7 Series, but is slightly less flashy here. It houses the touch-sensitive control panels for ventilation and heating and lights up when you receive a phone call.

The center console has also been adapted to the 5 requirements. Wireless charging is always possible. Harman Kardon supplies the 205-watt standard audio – a more powerful system from Bowers & Wilkins is available at an additional cost. There are four USB-C ports in the car; more is an option.

More luggage space in the petrol version

The 5 Series is also the first BMW to go vegan: it uses a leather-like material called Veganza. However, you can also go for more carnivorous Merino leather. A panoramic roof is also possible. The legroom in the back is fine, but not huge. The luggage compartment of the normal 5 is 520 liters, that of the i5 is 30 liters smaller due to the electric motor on the rear axle.

Irritations in the BMW i5

The BMW i5 is not so much a car as a complete ecosystem. It can be a confusing place to navigate, and some of the new techniques are smarter than they are necessarily good for. The desire for software supremacy also leads to rather artificial sensations here and there.

But if BMW's intention was to combine the dynamics of the 3 Series with the luxury of the 7 Series, then mission accomplished. The M60 xDrive is pricey, but it feels every bit as if its maker invested a billion euros in it. Which could well be the case.

Specifications of the BMW i5 eDrive40 (2024)

Engine

1 electric motor

340 hp

430 Nm

81.2 kWh (battery)

Drive

rear wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 6.0 s

top 192 km/h

Consumption (average)

15.9 kWh/100 km

Range (statement)

582 km (WLTP)

Loading time

<8.5 hours at 11 kW

30 min. at 205 kW (80%)

Dimensions

5,060×1,900x

1,515 mm (lxwxh)

2,995 mm (wheelbase)

2,130 kg

490 l (luggage)

Prices

€77,572 (NL)

€73,700 (B)