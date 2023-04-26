The BMW i5 M60 will be a mighty machine!

The cards in the E segment are being reshuffled at this time. Yesterday, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class of the W214 generation was unveiled. A happy moment for contractors, taxi drivers and other generic jokes that no longer apply to the E-Class.

But is there not only a new E-Class on the way, the BMW 5 Series is also being replaced by a completely new generation (G60). This will soon (you have to take that with a grain of sodium) on the schedule and will come as a sedan (G60), station wagon (G61) and long wheelbase (G68).

Of course we are also curious about the fully electric version, the BMW i5. Initially there will be two versions. In the first instance there is the slip-on. This one has rear-wheel drive, just as it should be in a BMW. It has a single motor on the rear axle that produces 340 hp.

BMW i5 M60

A step higher is the i5 M60 xDrive, because that is a name that is nice and says nothing at all. What does say something is the maximum power of 600 hp, thanks to two motors and therefore four-wheel drive, which should allow an almost Tesla-esque experience. (standard Tesla, not the Plaid of course).

That should also be the case in terms of autonomous driving functions, because the Highway Assistant is smarter than ever. You really don’t have to do anything right now. Just looking in the mirrors is enough! So you can’t really sleep yet, but reading the hottest news on Autoblog is no problem at all. That is a function that is not even present on the also fairly new 7 Series (and i7). This will be available when it is introduced on the 5 Series and i5.

Of course we also have moving bells for you of the BMW i5 M60:

And what about the M5?

But if you were thinking: I do have a BMW M5! Yes, we want that too. This combines the S63B44T eight-cylinder engine with an electric motor, just like the BMW XM. In fact, we more or less assume that the exact powertrain from the XM Label Red will be transferred to the M5.

This comes as M5 Sedan (G90) and M5 Touring (G99). Curious how it sounds? Good news, we also have moving images of that, thanks Automotive Mike, who was once again at the Nürburgring with a camera. It can be heard that the upcoming M5 will at least get a V8:

The reveal for the BMW i5 is scheduled for May 24. For @wouter should we immediately request an endurance tester. Can he drive us to the pizzeria for our staff outing.

