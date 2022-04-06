The partnership between the football team of the Milan and BMW gave birth to a new special version of i4. Exactly one year after the first agreement between the two companies, the German car manufacturer has decided to give life to one special edition of his electric, aimed at celebrating the presentation of the team’s fourth jersey. The car, exactly like the shirt, was shown during the match that the Rossoneri played two days ago against Bologna, a match that ended with a score of 0-0 and which could cost Milan dearly in view of the Scudetto fight.

But if the morale at Milan is not so high, the same cannot be said of BMW: the German company has enthusiastically announced that it will be possible to see the special version of the new i4 up close at the House of BMW in via Verri 10, in Milan, where will remain on display from 6 to 26 April next. From an aesthetic point of view, this special version of the German electric is characterized by a very particular livery, where some stylistic features made in red and black perfectly contrast the white of the bodywork. “The two global brands, excellence in their respective fields, take to the field for innovation, sustainability and style with a pioneering approach oriented towards the future with the aim of connecting and enthusing sports, motors, innovation and glamor enthusiasts, in Worldwide”BMW said.