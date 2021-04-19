ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

When an electric car burns, it is a difficult endeavor for the fire department. Because the battery inside can lead to explosions again and again. Only a water bath will help.

Alpen (North Rhine-Westphalia) – keywords “car fire, electric car”: For many fire fighters it quickly becomes clear that this will not be an easy task. After all, a burning electric car is more difficult to extinguish than a “normal” vehicle that runs on petrol or diesel. In this case, a sure instinct is required, otherwise it can get badly in the eye.

Accordingly, the volunteer fire brigade of the north-west Rhine-Westphalian town of Alpen is also extremely alarmed when they learn that a BMW i3 is on fire in the parking lot of the town hall. Particularly spicy about it: This is the official car of the mayor of the Alps.

After all, the firefighters manage to extinguish the smoking BMW i3 after a six-hour deployment – but only with a "full bath" and further support from the Duisburg fire brigade. But the water bath is fatal for the electric vehicle, and in the end it is a total loss.