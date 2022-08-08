BMW has kept the promise made in January. At that moment he had foreseen the end of production of the i3 during the summer of 2022. And punctually, at the beginning of August, the car greeted the price lists forever – officially. The Leipzig plant produced the last 18 cars of this family, all in metallic gold. Despite various current problems, such as the shortage of semiconductors, the cost of materials, and the queue of cars to be built that sometimes struggles to be disposed of, the i3s have managed to leave the factory in an adequate time.

The electric car made history in the industry, perhaps far too far ahead of the competition similar to the Nissan Leaf. However, the production volumes were equally considerable, since over 250,000 have been produced. The latest i3s were delivered to BMW Welt in Munich, in a sort of celebration.

Since its launch in 2013, the BMW i3 has been sold in 74 different countries. It received the second battery update in 2018, achieving a gross capacity of 42.2 kWh and improving the pace of registrations. In 2021, the car was sold 12,178 times in Germany despite being ‘old’. In the end, BMW could not complain about the performance of the car, and indeed its longevity almost put the Bavarian brand in difficulty. Indeed to date there is no model that will inherit the i3 segment; it is likely that this task will be entrusted exclusively to Mini. In Leipzig, among other things, there are works to modernize the system precisely for the arrival of the new generation of the Mini Countryman, an electric that will have to be assembled from 2023 on the basis of the FAAR front-wheel drive architecture.

Too bad, therefore, that the adventure of the i3 ended without a direct descendant, because it would have been curious to see BMW again struggling with a car of this size. But sometimes romanticism has to give in to the reasons of strategy.