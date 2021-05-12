In New Zealand, a BMW i3 goes up in flames while driving. A man and his two children are sitting in the electric car.

Nelson – E-mobility is very popular. Last year, according to the FAZ, car buyers reported around 194,000 new ones E-cars in Germany (* FNP reported) – that was 30,000 more than in the past seven years. However, electric cars on fire are also making the headlines more and more often. A few days ago a BMW i3 suddenly went up in flames while driving in Nelson, New Zealand. The driver was on his way to Picton with his two children and luckily they managed to get out of the car. A video on YouTube shows the harrowing scenes.

Of course, accidents with burning e-cars are often fatal for the occupants. Only in April a person in Poggendorf (Western Pomerania-Rügen) died after a fire in his Tesla, like focus.de reported.

The BMW i3 is on fire: “It was on fire in less than two minutes”

The case of the New Zealand family went off lightly, but once again sparked discussions about the safety of e-cars. The video of the fire went viral online. Users then criticized on Facebook that e-cars are “unreliable vehicles” that are made from valuable raw materials and “go up in flames around the world”. Other users wrote ironically “these vehicles are so good for the environment”.

Like the New Zealand car magazine autocar.co.nz reports, a warning signal flashed in the cockpit of the BMW i3: “You cannot continue your journey, contact the dealer immediately”. The driver of the electric car, Anthony Genet, told the portal that smoke had risen from the car afterwards. “There were flames from the rear wheel arch. I gave my son my cell phone and asked him to call 911, ”said Genet. “In less than two minutes the car was on fire”.

BMW is currently still examining the causes of the fire. According to a spokesman, the automaker is in contact with Genet. The i3 is a range extender hybrid model. Vehicles of this model have been recalled in the past because they were suspected of emitting fuel vapors. It is still unclear whether that was the cause of the fire. *FNP is an offer from IPPEN.Media.