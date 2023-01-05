Behold, the final piece of BMW’s most intensive teaser campaign in ages. This is the BMW i Vision Dee, which stands for Digital Emotional Experience. It’s not so much about the car here, which in this case is just the technology carrier. With the Dee, BMW wants to show the hardware and software of the future.

Although the BMW i Vision Dee is a thoroughbred study model, the brand immediately expresses its intentions to introduce certain things on production models in 2025. For example, the gigantic head-up display that is projected across the full width of the windscreen. With the Dee, the projection even covers the entire windshield.

You can minimize the large head-up display

Via a slider on the minimalist dashboard, the driver can set how much head-up display is shown. The brand itself calls this the Mixed Reality Slider. From just the odometer to ‘access to virtual worlds’. According to BMW, different senses are addressed in this way to create a ‘new dimension of driving pleasure’.

The BMW i Vision Dee greets passengers from the outside with a message on the side windows. You can also darken the windows on command, in order to close off the occupants from the outside world. The rest of the car is designed very understated (just look at the kidneys) to draw attention to the interior.

The BMW i Vision Dee adjusts its paint

Also, the Dee is covered with 240 ‘e-ink panels’. These are panels that can change color. It works much like an e-reader, but in this case the panels can also display color. So the Dee adapts to your taste.

BMW’s Neue Klasse is coming

The BMW i Vision Dee is a demonstration of the digital direction the brand wants to take. In addition, they also want to become electric and circular in Bavaria. Under the name ‘Neue Klasse’ (a reference to the predecessor of the 5-series from the 1960s), BMW is introducing a load of new electric and digital cars. This year they will reveal more about it.