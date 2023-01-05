And the BMW i Vision Dee also shows that.

Car brands are just strange entities. Many have tried this in recent years min to be present at car shows. They have many reasons for that. Think of excuses such as: ‘Times are changing, the environment, new ways of approaching prospects, we want to pay more attention to Wouter, high stand prices, cumbersome’.

And you know, those are all legitimate reasons. And what do car brands do? Well, they organize their own events or just go to non-car shows. For example, the brands have the CES discovers. That’s the Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas and the largest tech fair in the world. Since Tesla, car brands also see themselves as a tech brand and show their new goods at tech fairs.

Digital Driving Experience

In this case it concerns the BMW i Vision Dee. That is the next project in the long running line of BMW i Vision show cars. In this case, the car is not named after the female character from the youth documentary It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia. The name represents Ddigital Emotional Eexperience. Now some people think of a digital emotional experience as something completely different from a car, but in this case it is a car.

When you look at it like this, it seems as if BMW has thrown all historically responsible design features in the trash: no double headlights, no double kidneys and no Hofmeister kink. But the grille is now flat and runs the entire width. The twin headlights are now square and the Hofmeister is slightly more stretched. It is a neat and sleek sedan. The proportions are very well chosen, especially from an angle at the back.

Of course there is also a lot of technology on board. The BMW i Vision Dee can do something that my sister can’t: the car can express itself emotionally. Yes, with a special paint (E Ink) the car can use colors to show how it feels. An avatar of the driver can be projected onto the windows. The driver used to sit there expressing his emotion, but that is really something from 2022.

BMW i Vision Dee

In the interior, all buttons have been ‘cleaned up’ and replaced with something that BMW de Mixed Reality Slider that you can operate by touch. BMW calls the digital buttons ‘phygital’, a combination of physical and digital. The digital screen is now simply a HUD (head up display) projected across the full width of the window. The steering wheel is also equipped with phygital buttons to operate the HUD.

According to BMW, we can soon get acquainted with a production model with such a screen. It should be there in 2025. Then the first electric car of the Neue Class must be in the showrooms. You can then order it with such a huge display.

Of course we have the first images with Arnold Schwarzenegger for you:

