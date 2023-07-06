Did you also suffer from the summer storm yesterday? Or, unlike this BMW, did you escape unscathed?

We were able to write some nice things in the record books yesterday. There was a summer storm. But not just any, it was one from the outside category. With records that are fun for meteorologists, but -sometimes- very annoying for the common man (m/f/x)

Because how about a wind gust of 146 kilometers per hour in IJmuiden? The heaviest wind gust ever recorded in a summer storm? Or wind force 11 for two hours on the North Holland coast? And yes, that irrevocably causes damage and other misery.

In Haarlem, a 51-year-old woman died when a tree fell on the car she was in. According to Timmerfrans the blame for climate change, according to the people who do know about it, that is sheer nonsense. But all this aside.

BMW heads tree during summer storm

But whatever the cause of the summer storm, a lot has broken down. According to the Association of Insurers, the damage is about 100 million, but that can easily be more.

One of the damage cases is this BMW iX. He headed a tree in Amsterdam. Autoblog reader Rene Bouwman spotted this scene in Amsterdam’s Sarphatistraat, near the Amstel Hotel. An electric BMW that crashes into a tree. Oh, the irony.

At first glance, the damage seems to be not too bad, but that can of course turn out very differently. After all, the windscreen is replaced in no time, but if you look closely you will also see a nasty dent in the extension of the A-pillar, above the door.

We don’t know exactly how much that has affected the structure of the BMW, but it could just become an expensive joke. But hey, more importantly no one got hurt. 1 casualty from the summer storm is more than enough…

Did you also suffer from the storm?

Fortunately, at our editorial office it all turned out better than expected, Poly the summer storm fortunately left our office untouched. A garden chair has blown over at my house, but I will have someone take a look at it next weekend who may be able to put it back up again.

But what about you? Have you sustained damage from the storm? Or did you see something that you took a picture of? From a beetle, for example who lay under a tree? Or trees on the highway?

Then you can always upload those pictures on Autoblog Spots. We are curious what you have experienced! But more importantly, as long as everyone came out unscathed.

Because that’s the most important thing!

