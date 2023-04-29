BMW has another gift ready for the fastest motorcycle mouse of the year.

Car companies have been using motorsports as an ideal marketing platform for decades. Participating (and winning) is of course the standard way to grab attention in the best way. As the Americans say; win on sunday, sell on monday. Another way to drive at the front, however, is to take care of the safety cars and the like.

Mercedes has done this for years in Formula 1. Aston Martin now also does part of the races. At Le Mans, Porsches regularly set the pace, even if Porsche is not competing in the top class. And in MotoGP it is -separately enough- BMW that has been supplying the support cars for many years now. Now, of course, BMW also makes engines. However, the brand is not on the card in the field of participants.

Rumor has it that this will -maybe- change in a few years. However, in the meantime, BMW must have a piece of marketing. Since 2003, the best qualifier of the MotoGP field has been given a big BMW as a gift. Marc Marquez won so many that he can start a dealership. Last year, Fransesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia drove off in a BMW M3 Touring.

This time, however, the question is whether you want to win. The winner receives a BMW XM Red Label in matte black with red details. That does entail the risk that people will think that you have bad taste. On the other hand: it is the thickest BMW of the moment. And in a very strange way, it’s also a cool thing. Qualifying on pole position then?

