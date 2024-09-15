The BMW Group’s Recycling and Dismantling Centre (RDC) was founded in 1994 with the aim of developing efficient recycling processes for end-of-life vehicles.

Today, 30 years later, the centre is recognised as a true centre of excellence in the sector, representing a model for theautomotive industry global. Every year, the RDC handles thousands of vehicles, especially models of pre-series used for testing, which are dismantled according to highly standardized processes.



The pioneering work of the RDC has contributed significantly to the improvement of the recyclability of BMW Group vehicles, integrating the knowledge acquired in the design of new models. This approach ensures that recyclability is taken into account already in the early design stages of vehicles, in line with the objectives of sustainability of the company.

Global collaboration and innovation

The BMW Group was instrumental in creating the platform IDIS (International Dismantling Information System), a global database that collects and disseminates information on dismantling processes dismantling and vehicle recycling. Around 3,000 organisations in 32 countries currently use the IDIS system, leveraging RDC knowledge to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their recycling processes. material recovery. This exchange of knowledge represents a crucial step towards creating acircular economy global in the automotive sector.

THE’DRC has also developed proprietary processes to safely and sustainably manage complex components such as airbag and restraint systems, neutralizing the pyrotechnic substances contained therein. Attention to detail is also reflected in the recovery of precious materials such as copper from the wiring and precious metals from catalytic converters, which contribute to generating significant revenues.

Research and development for a sustainable future

The research project Car2Carsubsidized by the German government, represents a further example of the BMW Group’s commitment to improving the efficiency of the recycling. This project focuses on the use of recycled materials from end-of-life vehicles, such as steel, aluminum, copper, glass And plasticfor the production of new cars. The BMW Group is leading a consortium involving the recycling industry, raw material processing companies and scientists, with the aim of developing new processes for disassembly semi-automatic, which optimize the separation of recyclable materials.

Circular Design: The Future of Automotive Manufacturing

The BMW Group is applying the principles of King, King, King And King to ensure that end-of-life vehicles become a source of raw materials for future generations of cars. This vision is supported by the use of monomaterialswhich facilitate the recycling thanks to their greater purity and the possibility of being easily separated.

The processes of production of the BMW Group have been modified to facilitate the disassembly and material separation in future vehicles. For example, the company has replaced the use of adhesives with innovative joining solutions, which make recycling easier at the end of their life. This approach not only reduces theenvironmental impactbut also to optimize production costs, in line with the company’s objectives of sustainability.

High Voltage Battery Recycling: A Crucial Challenge

With the increase of the electric mobilitythe recycling of high voltage batteries has become a top priority. The BMW Group, through the RDC, is developing innovative processes for the recovery and reuse of valuable materials contained in electric vehicle (BEV) batteries. This pioneering work is a key part of the company’s strategy to reduce dependence on natural resources and promote a business model circularity even in battery management.

A centre of excellence for the circular economy

In short, the Recycling and Dismantling Centre of the BMW Group represents a point of reference in the global automotive panorama for its ability to anticipate the needs of an industry increasingly oriented towards sustainabilityand to thecircular economy. The centre continues to play a crucial role in the development of innovative processes, helping to reduce theenvironmental footprint and to ensure a more sustainable future for the automotive sector.