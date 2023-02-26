Are you getting excited about BMW and their plan to make you pay monthly for options?

Cars are increasingly becoming computers. In fact, it is therefore not surprising that car manufacturers are thinking about revenue models that have been proven to work in the electronic world. microtransactions, pay to win, loot boxes, in the world of apps and games they are often criticized, but they make manufacturers a lot of money. Could such a concept also work for cars? And if so, would the gains outweigh the annoyances?

Controversy

BMW, never afraid to stir up some controversy, has decided to put it to the test. To the derision of all of you, the Munich brand announced six months ago that it would offer subscriptions for options. On the one hand, this concerns purely software-related matters, such as advanced driver assist. Most resentment, however, are subscriptions for things that are just hardware. For example, BMW also wants you to pay monthly for heated seats. Then you know: it’s just there, but BMW won’t let me use it unless I pay extra.

Kerfuffle

BMW responded to the online kerfuffle with some defenses. One is that customers can still choose to buy the options in the traditional way, namely when purchasing the car. You do not need to take out a subscription. By offering the option to do it through a subscription, customers who are ‘not sure’ whether they are going to use an option or not can ‘try it out’. However, BMW does not say whether those customers can still buy the option afterwards, or can only continue to rent monthly.

Nice in theory?

Another argument for options per subscription is that you may hardly ever use a certain option ‘except that one time’. That period when you go on vacation, or only in December and January when it is cold, and so on. In theory, you could save money as a customer. Sounds nice in theory, but of course it is not necessarily BMW’s approach to let customers pay less money.

Anyway, BMW will apparently continue to experiment with this concept for the time being. It has now too advertisement made to highlight the benefits. Would you do it, pay 10 euros a month for a heated steering wheel?

