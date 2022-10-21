BMW still can’t give an end date for the end of times of the car with ICE. Now again because we can’t afford it all.

Tsjongejongjong: everything is getting more expensive. With the sad news that now even depositing bodily fluids in German jars will become more expensive, you start to wonder what you can still afford. At least not a car anymore. As we have often noticed, cars are getting a bit more expensive with each generation.

BMW fears extreme price increases

BMW thinks that is an extra reason to be wary of an ICE ban, a hard date when they will stop producing cars on petrol and diesel. BMW has proven more than once that they are firm in not mentioning a date. That something like this can have ‘disastrous consequences’, for example. In addition, BMW now has the best foot forward with their customers and therefore the consumer. So that should be good news.

Car ownership for the rich

BMW boss Oliver Zipse emphasized this again in conversation with journalists. He says you should be careful about making cars too expensive, something that happens with EVs. They are still a bit more expensive than ICE models, so you have to be careful that you don’t suddenly make the middle class unreachable for the people who normally shop there. Zipse calls the development ‘removing the base segment’. And that, he says, is politically dangerous. “When that happens, driving will become more and more for the rich.”

Choice, no restrictions

That’s why BMW just does a little bit of everything. Zipse says: “We don’t want to limit the customer, but offer the choice.” ICE cars will be built in the middle class for as long as possible. In most classes, however, EVs will also be introduced, in addition to other solutions such as hydrogen. The fact that Rolls-Royce and MINI will go electric by 2030 is of course a bit at odds with that, but hey, those brands also partly determine that themselves. At BMW you get the choice for as long as possible. And you still don’t get a confirmed deadline for the end of the ICE. (through BMWBlog)

