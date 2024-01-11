BMW production at its headquarters in Munich will be fully electric from 2027. The German giant seems to have clear ideas in this sense and is preparing to invest up to to transform this intention into reality 650 million euros: Converting the Munich plant represents an important stepping stone in the transition to the electric age, according to BMW.

Four new buildings

According to what was reported by Reuters, the millionaire investment that BMW is preparing to make will lead to the creation of four new buildings, including a new vehicle assembly line and body shop. The production of traditional engines, at the same time, will come transferred in Great Britain and Austria, with 1,200 employees who will be retrained or alternatively transferred to other locations.

Towards total electrification

BMW is also accelerating towards total electrification, although unlike other car manufacturers it has not committed to setting its own objective for end of production of cars with internal combustion engines. The priority right now is gain market share highest in the electric segment: throughout last year, 100% electric vehicles represented 15% of BMW sales, a percentage that is expected to rise to 33% by 2026.