The partnership between BMW and the German federation Deutsche Fussball Liga (DFL) will continue for the 2024/2025 season, which includes the streaming of content relating to the Bundesliga championship, the top football league in Germany, on the infotainment system of the German brand’s vehicles.

Bundesliga on BMWs

The Bundesliga in-car app was successfully tested last season and is now available again from August 2024 to May 2025. BMW customers with vehicles equipped with BMW Operating System 8.5 and 9* can enjoy a stadium atmosphere in their vehicle: via the app they can replay highlights on demand but also follow live broadcasts. The service was available this season for the first time for the Supercup on 17 August, the match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart. The opportunity to follow the content of this year’s Supercup in an in-car entertainment system was only available to BMW customers.

Cockpit like the stadium

“We are delighted to be able to offer our customers a unique football experience directly in their vehicle. With the integration of the Bundesliga app, fans in the DACH region can watch a full Bundesliga match with German commentary every two weeks, while three matches with English commentary are available internationally.”explained Bernd Körber, Senior Vice President BMW Brand and Product Management. “Weekly highlight clips will also be available on demand in the app. It is particularly important to us to offer our customers an outstanding digital experience. The close cooperation with the DFL and the seamless integration of the app into our vehicles are further important steps in this direction.”

Playback even on the move

In the BMW 7 Series, content from the Bundesliga in-car app can also be viewed directly on the infotainment system while driving (Germany only) at speeds of up to 60 kilometres per hour using the BMW Personal Pilot L3. The on-demand content can also be played as an audio stream while driving.