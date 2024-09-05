Hydrogen could play a very important role in BMW’s future. It seems that the German car manufacturer is preparing to launch its first hydrogen-powered car for the mass market: it should happen in 2028and will be followed by several other fuel cell versions of existing models.

First hydrogen BMW in 2028

If this were the case, it would be the first manufacturer to adopt such a strategy, which BMW itself has defined “a milestone in the history of the automobile.” According to the latest rumours, it is likely that the first BMW model to benefit from this process of “hydrogenisation” of the range will be the SUV X5, as the German brand has already tested a fleet of fuel cell powered crossovers. In any case, we know that the new BMW-badged hydrogen cars will use engines developed jointly with Toyota.

Milestone in the history of the automobile

“It is about a milestone in the history of the automobile – said BMW President Oliver Zipse – Powered by hydrogen and driven by the spirit of cooperation, our first fuel cell model will underline how technological progress is shaping future mobility, and will usher in an era of significant demand for fuel cell electric vehicles“.

BMW together with Toyota

BMW has made it known that it collaborative effort with Toyota will be used in individual models of both the German and Japanese automakers, and will expand the range of options with this type of powertrain available to customers. According to the German company, realizing synergies and combining the total volume of engine production units by collaborating on development and procurement promises to reduce costs of fuel technology. In this sense, the two manufacturers also invited global governments to invest in hydrogen infrastructure.