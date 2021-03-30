The German automaker BMW has found a second supplier of lithium used in the manufacture of battery cells, as its supplier will not only be in Australia, but will also include Argentina, as of 2022.

The company signed a two-year contract worth 285 million euros with the American company, Levent.

“By doing so, we are making ourselves technologically, geographically and geopolitically more independent from individual suppliers,” the company’s procurement manager, Andreas Vint, said Tuesday in Munich, adding that Levent also protects the local ecosystem through its mining system.

It should be noted that half of the world’s lithium stock is located in the salt lakes of Argentina, Bolivia and Chile. The brine is usually sucked out of the soil and evaporated in shallow ponds. Levent returns most of the brine instead of evaporating it.

BMW said that in this way the balance between the aquifers and the brine solution is largely maintained, and the soil consumption is reduced.

By 2030, half of BMW’s cars sold will be fully electric. The demand for lithium is increasing to manufacture battery cells for this purpose.