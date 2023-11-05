Mauro Balhessai Mauro Balhessa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhessa/ 05/11/2023 – 9:00

A BMW is updating its stores in Brazil to a new global concept called “Retail Next”. The format focuses on understanding the customer’s needs, in addition to providing them with experiences.

The movement has been taking place through partner groups, such as the Osten Group, which recently reopened its dealership in the Perdizes neighborhood, in São Paulo (SP). To achieve this, Osten invested R$4.5 million in adapting the unit. A This is Money was present at the premiere.

+ BMW presents its new electric strategy at the Munich Motor Show

+ BMW expects to grow up to 5% in sales in Brazil and bets on electric cars

“The idea is for the customer to feel as if they were in their living room. We will transform all stores in Brazil to this format”, says Maru Escobedo, CEO of BMW in Brazil.

The next Osten stores to receive the change will be in Itapura and São José dos Campos, in São Paulo. There is a period of up to 5 years to carry out the update.

Visual

The dealerships will have an atmosphere reminiscent of a boutique hotel, with the decor having a lounge style and the space offering coffee and coworking.

Buying process

Another change introduced to BMW’s global standard is the elimination of traditional service desks. First, the customer is welcomed by consultants who initiate the conversation and understand their interests, in addition to presenting all aspects of the vehicles. After understanding the needs, consumers are directed to close a deal with a seller.

“The model is to create an experience with the customer so that they get to know the BMW world. It’s not just the act of buying, but attending to it, the status and the whole family. So an environment was created to have this interaction”, explains Eduardo Vale, general commercial manager at Osten Group.

Recharge Point

Another new addition to the store Osten in Perdizes, it now has two electric vehicle charging stations, with plug-in type 2 (alternating current), available free of charge for customer use. In addition to this, the unit also introduced a quick recharge point, with a capacity of 60 kW, which allows full recharging in up to 1.5 hours – this use will be paid and open to the entire public.

Growth in sales

With the new format, Osten projects a growth in sales of around 20%, mainly with electric and hybrid models.