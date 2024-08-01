German automaker aims to drive new era of Neue Klasse electric cars with local-for-local strategy across 3 continents

A BMW announced this Wednesday (July 31, 2024) the expansion of its global production network for batteries for electric vehicles, with the construction of 5 new factories on 3 continents. The initiative is part of the German automaker’s strategy to boost the new generation of electric cars, the New Classwhich will be launched in 2025.

The company will adopt the strategy local for localwhich consists of locating battery factories close to the vehicles that will use the equipment, reducing logistics costs, carbon emissions and risks of production interruptions.

The new factories will be installed in Irlbach (Germany), Debrecen (Hungary), Woodruff (United States), Shenyang (China) and San Luis Potosí (Mexico).

The German automaker is investing in the 6th generation of high-voltage batteries, which use cylindrical cells and promise greater energy density, autonomy and charging speed.

The Debrecen plant in Hungary will begin production of Neue Klasse vehicles, estimated for the second half of 2025. The batteries will be produced and launched simultaneously at the same factory.

The Shenyang plant in China will also produce Neue Klasse vehicles and batteries from 2026, while the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico will begin production in 2027.

BMW is also investing in existing plants, such as the one in Spartanburg, USA, which will receive batteries from the new Woodruff plant, located nearby.