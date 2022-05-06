The group BMW published the results for the first quarter of 2022, distinguished by a good performance of its electric vehicles. The Bavarian company improved its profitability in the first quarter of 2022, thanks to sustained demand for its premium vehicles and the positive effects of the full consolidation of the Chinese joint venture, BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd (BBA).

In the first quarter of 2022, sales of electrified vehicles increased by 28% to 89,669 units (2021: 70,207 vehicles / + 27.7%). Sales of purely electric vehicles more than doubled to 35,289 units (2021: 14,161 vehicles / + 149.2%). The BMW iX3 (2022: 11,200 vehicles; 2021: 2,330 vehicles) and Mini Cooper SE (2022: 8,925 vehicles; 2021: 5,852 vehicles) were the most popular all-electric models, with significantly higher sales than in the same quarter of the year. previous. Within a short time of market launch, the BMW iX flagships and the BMW i4 are generating good demand and new orders. The BMW i7 luxury sedan and BMW iX1, as well as the BMW i3 in China, will expand the range of battery electric models in 2022.

A total of 596,907 vehicles were delivered to customers in the first quarter. This figure was below the all-time high of the previous year (2021: 636,606 vehicles / ‑6.2%), due, according to BMW, to the limited availability of components and the various stops in large-scale production in China (via of the Covid Zero policy). In the United States, the BMW group recorded growth on par with the previous year’s quarter, while the European markets, on the other hand, recorded a drop of 7.8% in deliveries of BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce (2022: 220,393 units; 2021: 239,018 units). Sales in Germany were slightly lower on an annual basis, at 60,098 units (-4.1%). In Asia and China there were drops of 7.9% and 9.2% respectively.

To report the improvement of Mini and Rolls Royce compared to the first quarter of 2021, in particular of the brand with Ghost and Cullinan: + 17.7%, with 1,624 vehicles delivered. However, this has not fueled too much optimism: in a press release, the Bavarian group predicts that the various crises (industrial and geopolitical) could reduce expectations. In fact, BMW’s forecast is that of possible improvements only in the second half of 2022, with a number of deliveries equal to what was done in 2021.