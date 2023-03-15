Can electrical and thermal go hand in hand? According to BMW, yes: the German car manufacturer, while continuing to hope for an exemption of synthetic fuels from the ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars in Europe from 2035 so as to be able to lengthen the life of its ICE technology, is firmly convinced that the electric represent the future, which is why it has decided to raise the bar and aim for the goal of 50% of sales represented by EVs well before 2030, a deadline previously set by BMW itself.

One step at a time

A goal that the Munich giant intends to reach step by step: the company estimates that its electric vehicles will represent 15% of sales this year, rising to 20% in 2024 and 25% in 2025, and earning the parity with registrations of internal combustion engine vehicles “much earlier” than 2030.”Much earlier“, the term used by BMW, does not suggest in which year the company intends to reach 50% of sales represented by EVs, what is certain is that it will happen before the end of the decade. The numbers seem to suggest that the path taken is the right one: in 2022, in fact, sales of all-electric BMW and Mini models have practically doubled compared to the previous year, despite the shortage of chips and semiconductors and the war in Ukraine that have slowed down the supply chain.

Rain of EVs coming

Compared to other car manufacturers, BMW has not set a date from which to stop selling its models with ICE technology, which allows it to manage its production and market flows more flexibly. We know for sure, however, that over the next few years the full electric range of the German company will expand significantly: in particular, by the end of the year the i5 Sedan and the iX2 SUV will make their debut, in 2024 it will be the turn of the i5 Touring, while between 2025 and 2027 at least six new production models based on the highly anticipated platform will be unveiled Neue Klasse.