BMW drove into oppositionists celebrating victory after parliamentary elections in Montenegro. Reported by RIA News with reference to local media.

It is clarified that there are victims.

“Several people were injured on the Niksic loop after a BMW driver drove into a group celebrating the victory of the opposition. The police department reported that several people were injured, and one man was severely injured, ”the report says.

Supporters of the opposition coalition “For the Future of Montenegro” took to the streets of several cities in groups. They sang songs and held historic Montenegrin flags in their hands.

Earlier in Montenegro, the opposition announced the “fall of the 30-year regime” after the announcement of the preliminary data of the parliamentary elections.

According to preliminary exit poll data (52 percent of ballots processed), the ruling center-left Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of Montenegro gained 34.4 percent. Oppositional coalition of Krivokapich – 33.4 percent, another opposition coalition “Peace is Our Nation” won 12.5 percent of voters. In case of unification, the opposition will be able to gain about 46 percent.