Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/28/2024 – 21:15

A 21-year-old driver ran over and killed a motorcyclist at km 13 of Rodovia Anchieta, near the municipality of São Bernardo do Campo, towards the capital of São Paulo, last night, the 27th. The victim, Marcelo Sampaio Camargo, aged 56 , he was attended to by teams from the concessionaire that manages the road, but he did not survive his injuries. Marcelo leaves behind a daughter.

The driver, Diego Gama Ainzua Bruzzone, was driving a BMW 320 M Sport, model 2024, a luxury vehicle valued at more than R$350,000. According to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), Diego underwent a breathalyzer test, which was negative for the presence of alcohol.

Detained at the police station, Diego told the police that he was returning from college with two friends at the time of the accident. He tried to overtake another vehicle and, when trying to return to the original lane, he did not notice that traffic had stopped, losing control of the car.

In addition to Marcelo, another 36-year-old motorcyclist was also hit. He suffered a leg injury. At the police station, this second victim claimed that the driver was speeding at the time of the accident.

In the 2nd Police District of São Bernardo do Campo, the incident was registered as culpable homicide and culpable bodily injury while driving a motor vehicle. Diego was released because he was not drunk, according to the SSP.