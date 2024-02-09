Anyone who enjoys secret BMW concept cars should follow Domagoj Dukec's Instagram account. Dukec is the head of the design department at the brand. He does not hesitate to occasionally share some secret sketches that were still on the shelf with his followers. This is also the case today, where he shows the I16, which should have been the successor to the BMW i8.

“This is another well-kept secret: the I16,” Dukec begins his message. He confirms that this was to be the successor to the i8 and that he was personally involved in the project. “The I16 evolved from the Vision M Next show car that we presented in 2019, which appealed to many BMW enthusiasts,” the designer continues. It is not difficult to recognize the show car in the I16. According to Dukec, touches of the M1 were also added.

Why did the BMW I16 never go into production?

The design head says that the successor to the i8 was ready 'inside and out' in less than twelve months. 'The key' to the I16 was the i8's carbon fiber monocoque. “If you look closely, you will find a number of characteristics,” Dukec writes. But unfortunately the I16 did not materialize. The design boss writes: 'But no history was written. As we went along, the world changed in 2020.” The pandemic has therefore put a stop to the successor to the BMW i8.

Dukec puts the loss of the BMW I16 into perspective: 'Sometimes that's how life goes. As designers we are used to the many changes of such projects.' In addition, you could conclude from Dukec's closing sentence that there may one day be a successor to the i8: 'Nevertheless, we will never stop dreaming and looking for new possibilities and there is always a new project waiting…'