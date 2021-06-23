Increase your own competitiveness. This is the stated goal of BMW, which sees the constant growth of rival car manufacturers such as Volkswagen, Daimler and Tesla. And it is precisely with this intention that the German brand is preparing for a sharp cut in production costs: we are talking about the 25% less for each vehicle, a target to be reached by the end of 2025 according to BMW’s forecasts, which, as mentioned, wants to keep up with the competition, more fierce than ever.

BMW’s plans to reduce production costs were also confirmed by Milan Nedeljkovic, a member of the board of directors and head of production of the German car manufacturer, who spoke to the German newspaper Handelsblatt has explained: “We will reduce production costs per vehicle by 25% by 2025, compared to the level of 2019 ″. Six years, therefore, to cut production costs by a quarter, an ambitious but not unattainable goal according to BMW. The Coronavirus pandemic and the shortage of microchips and semiconductors, with the latter threatening to prolong its consequences for a few more months.