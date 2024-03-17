Unfortunately, the curtain will probably fall for two bleepish BMW convertibles.

It's not the best time to be a gas head. We're actually kind of living in a new one malaise era, as the Americans called the '70s. At the time, after the oil crises, emissions standards became stricter. A gurgling V8 with 350 hp that drove 1:3 was no longer possible. They were all replaced by a babbling V8 with 200 hp that drove 1:5. Did you have a Corvette with a 5.7 Small Block that was a lot slower than its predecessors?

It remains to be seen whether things will turn out well for cars again, as they did then, or whether this decline is now permanent. The car is attacked from all sides. Not only because it runs on fossil fuel, but also as a concept in general. No invention has given the average citizen more freedom than the car. But some movements find that freedom a bit annoying. And in real terms, the prosperity of Jan Modaal in the Western world is no longer what it used to be due to the same trends. Jason Cammisa explains it neatly in this great video.

You can already see it when it comes to 'nice' cars. Logical too. It used to be a normally accepted pastime. Get the weekend car out of the garage, give it a nice polish and then drive for a while. There's even a term for it. The 'Sunday ride'. An open car was of course ideally suited for this. Stroll along the boulevard. Sniffing the spring blossoms (m/f/i). You know it.

But yes, nowadays something like that is no longer acceptable and, moreover, it takes a long time to die. Sales of 'pleasure cars' such as convertibles and coupes have been declining for years. In the past, every provider of C-segment cars also had a convertible on offer. An Opel Astra, Ford Escort, Volkswagen Golf, Peugeot 306. But that is a thing of the past. The plethora of British roadsters has also disappeared. If you want to drive open-top, you only have very expensive exotics, the Mazda MX-5 and the German premium bleppers.

And now those German bleppers are also going to disappear. More and more open models are disappearing at Mercedes. And at Audi, the A3 bathtub has disappeared and there is only the (old) A5 convertible and (for a while) the R8. At BMW, the 2-Series convertible has also disappeared. The 4-Series convertible, 8-Series convertible and Z4 are still available. But that will also change, according to Car & Driver.

According to Car & Driver, the Z4 will not have a successor and the 8-Series convertible will also be discontinued. The Z4 is now made in collaboration with Toyota. But even in America, sales numbers are dismal. BMW will not incur any costs for just over 1,000 copies per year. Predecessors of the current Z4 simply made 10,000 units in 'Murica.

The 8-Series convertible is also reportedly not getting a successor. If the 8 Series is followed up, it will apparently only be in the form of a new Gran Coupé. There is simply little enthusiasm for the other models (anymore). So little that the nicest versions without the M package are no longer supplied.

It is also understandable. Such an 8-Series convertible is extremely expensive and depreciates like a brick. Of course you will be sitting in the open air in a very luxurious way. But hey, that just means that some environmentalist can throw a can of tomato soup over you. Or something worse.

Do you think it would be a shame if BMW throws out the convertibles? Or are you not going to miss them? Let us know in the comments!

