BMW officially announces a new CS model for 2024 and the question of questions: is it the M3 Touring?

BMW has had a few fantastic years. 50 years of M was celebrated exuberantly with laughter, tears and everything in between. These are some highlights, because in the meantime there are also plenty of models being added to the range that were already available, but fit in nicely. For example, the names CS and CSL are now back at BMW for a long time. CSL in particular was something to bring back to the M4, but we are now used to there being a CS (Competition Sport) version of the M2, M3, M4 and even M5.

New BMW CS model

There will be another CS model this year, BMW confirms. The brand also confirms, if this was not yet known, that the M2, M3 and M4 will be provided with a (small) update. A nice introduction for a new CS, then. The question is: will BMW respond to the success of the M3 Touring with an M3 CS Touring?

BMW M4 CS

No. At least, not yet. The car that is officially announced is the BMW M4 C.S. A logical step, actually. This is already the second M4 CS after that variant also appeared towards the end of the F82 generation.

The model will logically sit exactly between the BMW M4 Competition and CSL. CSL is the most intense 'track version' of the M4, so expect the CS to be a slightly milder form of it. The rest, in terms of styling and motorization, can be copied from the M3 CS. So the S58 is boosted to 550 hp, you get more carbon fiber parts and thicker padded bucket seats, for example.

As mentioned, the launch of the M4 CS will be accompanied by the updates for the BMW M2, M3 and M4, so in the middle of this year. An M5 (and Touring!) is also eager to tear into the world. Plenty to look forward to, then. (through PistonHeads)

Image credit header photo: A BMW M5 CS in the Netherlands, via @tiescarphotography on Autoblog Spots.

