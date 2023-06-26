For only the third time in BMW’s long history, the brand is releasing an M5 Touring. You did indeed read it right. After the great backpack M5 of the E34 generation and the E60 generation with V10 engine (the station is called E61), we finally get another BMW M5 with a large trunk. Hurrah!

Now that we have only just been able to get used to the M3 Touring, BMW announces that its big brother will be around the corner in 2024. Next year already! In addition, the M5 Touring will use a completely new powertrain that is partly electric. Various sources talk about a plug-in hybrid (which sounds very logical), but we don’t know for sure yet.

You can spot the new BMW M5 Touring

Would you like to see the BMW M5 Touring already? BMW reveals that the prototypes are being tested “in city traffic, on country roads and highways around Munich and the BMW M headquarters in Garching”. In addition, BMW will of course also go to the Nürburgring Nordschleife to ‘find the ideal balance between sporty performance on the track and superior driving comfort in everyday driving and over long distances’.

Finally, the Audi RS 6 and Mercedes-AMG E 63 Estate have a competitor from BMW. Unfortunately we don’t know any specifications yet, but we can make an estimate of the capacity. The new, electric 5-series, for example, has 601 hp. In addition, the current BMW M5 has a maximum of 635 hp. The new BMW M5 Touring will surpass this power anyway.

Well surpassed, we even bet. Because if the car has to carry a battery pack and electric motors in addition to a 4.4-liter V8, then extra power is needed. The BMW XM Red Label (also a PHEV) even has 748 hp and 1,000 Nm. The normal XM with a V8 has 653 hp and 800 Nm. We bet that the BMW M5 Touring at least equals the power of the XM.