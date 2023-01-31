BMW has been secretly loving pick-ups for years. Very occasionally they can no longer suppress the feeling in Munich and then there is a splurge in the form of a BMW M3 pick-up or even an X7 pick-up. But a fully-fledged production model is unfortunately not in the cards for BMW for the time being, says design chief Adrian van Hooydonk. BMW blog.

Mercedes’ X-Class is proof that a luxury brand can make a pick-up, and proof that it doesn’t necessarily have to be a success. ‘It [een pick-up] is not an obvious match for the BMW brand. We don’t have to follow every trend,” said the design boss. “When we dive into a segment, we go for the long term.”

Pick-ups are growing towards BMW

Incidentally, Van Hooydonk sees that the pick-ups are becoming more and more expensive and more comfortable, which may also make it more interesting for BMW: ‘But what is interesting is that the pick-ups are becoming more and more advanced. The electric powertrains are introduced. Of course prices are going up. They have also become more sophisticated.’

‘So these are all interesting developments. But for us, there’s no need to jump right into that thing. Because of course it also has to be somewhat credible, authentic also for the BMW brand,’ he concludes. Not a hard ‘no’, but BMW is not coming up with a mass production model for gardeners for the time being.