German carmakers put Tesla in their sights. After Volkswagen, too BMW wants to undermine the undisputed primacy of the US giant in the electricity market. And it wants to do it by raising its forecasts regarding the sales of new battery-powered cars: the goal is to reach the 200,000 registrations by the end of 2022, substantially doubling those recorded in the whole of last year. It will also be important to maintain this constant growth trend in the following months, so as to question Tesla’s leadership.

“The focus will be on a very strong and fast rise in electric vehicles – said at an event at the New York Motor Show Pieter Nota, the head of sales of the BMW group – Tesla has had a unique selling point for some time. Now it’s over“. A statement that tastes like a gauntlet launched at the car manufacturer led by Elon Musk, a healthy competition that BMW wants to face with new models, starting with the new i4, developed by the German brand to defeat the rivalry of the Tesla Model 3, to get to the iX SUV, which instead has the Tesla Model Y crossover in its sights. “It is the electric product that customers have come to expect from BMW. It is the electric car par excellence – the words of the Note regarding the first, reported by Il Sole 24 Ore – Dealers have hundreds of orders for these two vehicles. The waiting time is already about six months now ”.

BMW wants to try to undermine Tesla above all on the home market of the second, then the United States. Not surprisingly on the US market Three new electric cars of the German brand should debut within the next two years, while already in 2023 it should be the turn of the battery-powered versions of the 5 Series and the Mini Countryman. “I think we will be able to reach that result even a little earlier – concluded Note referring to the provision according to which at least one in two vehicles sold will be fully electric by 2030 – We are working hard together with our production colleagues to increase this acceleration ”.