BMW CEO Oliver Zipse believes that BMW will become the benchmark.

Back in the day, when the premium wars were a bit hotter than they are now, it was always fun to bump into each other in the comments of premium car sites such as autoblog.nl. You only had to say that the BMW 3-Series is the absolute benchmark in its class and you immediately had Audi boys and Mercedes fanb0iZ on your neck. Endless discussions about FWD versus RWD…It was a beautiful time…

Nowadays it’s all a bit less sharp on the internet. Or maybe sharper, but it’s not about cars anymore. The trolls have moved on to political discussions, gender doubts, token politics and Tate adoration/hate. Although you sometimes get sucked into it, there is really nothing to it.

Fortunately, BMW boss Oliver Zipse revives old times. He stated at CES that BMW is now again the absolute benchmark. Or as our Belgian friends would say, the absolute star. This in a newfangled way, namely in terms of loading times, range and price. Now the latter is not necessarily something we associate with BMW, but whatever. In any case, Zipse is convinced of it:

We will be the benchmark in terms of range, charging speed and pricing. Don’t forget pricing. Oliver Zipse, remembers one of the four P’s in old age

The new New Class BMWs coming to market from 2025 will use a cylindrical cell platform, according to Zipse. The range must be about 20 to 30 percent better compared to what BMW now offers. Loading times will also improve. BMW (like some other manufacturers) is also working on EVs with solid state batteries. However, this technology is reportedly not scalable enough for use in EVs for now.

