BMW Italy has decided to take the field directly, as automotive partner and premium partnercelebrating the recent victory of the Serie A championship by Milan. On Sunday 22 May 2022 the Rossoneri team won the Italian title for the nineteenth time in its history, after the 3-0 victory against Sassuolo.

BMW and Milan entered into a long-term partnership in March 2021, which sees the Italian subsidiary of the German premium car manufacturer as the official partner of the Milan-based team, without however adorning its jerseys as the main sponsor. After this year’s victory, BMW took the ball on social media by posting an image of a front grille with vertical elements in red on a black background.

“We are happy with the milestone reached by Milan during the 2021-2022 championship – declared Massimiliano Di Silvestre, president and CEO of BMW Italy – and we decided to pay homage to this result with a dedicated communication campaign that expresses in an elegant and refined way the values ​​that unite us and that led us to sign the partnership last year. Passion, determination, a taste for the challenge, respect for the opponents and style are in fact in our DNA and in that of Milan“. The slogan chosen is “The pleasure of driving. The ranking too“.

Thanks to the partnership, we recall, AC Milan has access to the mobility solutions of the Bavarian brand, made available to senior management, players and staff of the first men’s team. Consequently, BMW rightly feels a bit part of an organization that during the 2021/22 season showed that it was able to withstand various difficult moments during the championship, defeating city rivals Inter Milan (whose automotive partner is Volvo).