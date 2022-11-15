The House of BMW in via Verri 10 in Milan hosted the debut of a one-of-a-kind model BMW CE 04, the electric scooter from the BMW Motorrad Italia range. The specimen that was presented in the Milanese house of the German brand has been transformed into a work of art from FLYCAT, urban artist who used the bodywork of the two-wheeled model as a canvas, giving life to a work that is part of a project where art meets sustainability. The Milanese street artist wanted to tell with his graffiti the stories that intertwine in the streets of the metropolis, in which the BMW CE 04 represents the ferrying of the centenary brand towards the future, in the name of an experience of advanced and sustainable urban commuting in the environmental dimension.

The art of FLYCAT is a personal interpretation of lettering, therefore it is inspired by the characters of alphabets from all over the world, present and past. The customization of the BMW model CE04 scooter is made according to the precepts of the FVTVRI $ MO CÆLE $ TE, an artistic style that defines the artistic thought of FLYCAT. The art of FLYCAT in addition to representing an evolution of contemporary spray art, is enriched by elements of ancestral writing systems such as the cuneiform and the proto-Canaanite alphabet to reach the hidden meanings present within a system of meta-writing urban. “I wanted to create through the shapes that give life to my sign, – commented FLYCAT – what I call urban camouflage, the structure of the ‘letter’ is broken down to make it so difficult to decode it, creating a sort of protective mantle over the frame of the scooter, on the right side the word BMW appears while on the parallel side my signature-tag “.

It is Alessandro Salimbeni, General Manager of BMW Motorrad Italy who then talks about the project and the roots that connect it to the city of Milan: “With this project, BMW Motorrad Italia wants to celebrate the truest and most inclusive urban art, that which is born on the streets and is ennobled by a great passion. The same passion that on two wheels allows you to live the experience of Make Life A Ride, which is the claim of BMW Motorrad. And the city is the natural environment for the BMW CE 04. ”.