While the focus on BMW Motorrad products and their customization options is primarily on the Heritage models BMW R 18 and BMW R 12 nineT, a new project based on the BMW CE 02 comes from Austria. In collaboration with BMW Motorrad Austria in Salzburg, the Design & Makers Studio VAGABUND from Graz has created the BMW CE 02 x VAGABUND, a stylish eParkourer based on the BMW CE 02 for urban areas.

The BMW CE 02 x Vagabund project

“We fell in love immediately when we saw the CE 02 for the first time at the BMW Motorrad Days in Berlin. – explained Paul Brauchart, founder and managing director of Vagabund Moto GmbH, referring to the philosophy of this project – The overall design of the CE 02 was simply a “perfect match” for us, as we at VAGABUND always try to break new ground and reinterpret existing products in our own way. In this project, we would describe the overall design approach as “retro future”. We tried to combine the very futuristic original design with some retro vibes and thus give the viewer a familiar feeling.”

Retro design

The custom bike Made in Austria not only impresses with its unique, futuristic design, but also with various functional “retro” elements, which were designed in a modern and fresh way and with a focus on a young target group. For example, the music integration of the “OB-4 Magic Radio” by “Teenage Engineering” underlines the young and creative philosophy of custom bikes. The “electric exhaust” serves as a practical style element and visual highlight. It offers space for an umbrella, for example. Design elements such as the running board with skateboard grip tape reflect the sporty and urban style of the eParkourer. At just 3.6 meters, this special creation creates a unique eye-catcher.