The Bavarian company has unveiled its second two-wheeled electric vehicle after the maxi-scooter CE 04, a particularly dynamic pit-bike offered in two versions and which can also be ridden by fourteen-year-olds

Adriano Bestetti





@

Adriano600RR

Scooter or motorcycle? Both. For young and dynamic customers. It’s the new BMW CE 02, just presented in Berlin. An electric model with features that resemble those of the homonymous prototype presented almost a couple of years ago. Its forms are similar to those of one pit bikebut the German house calls the CE 02 a “eParkourer” to underline his predisposition to easily overcome the obstacles of the city. BMW offers it in variants standard and Highlineequipped with a thruster from 15 hp which pushes them up to 95 km/h while leaving them within the reach of A1 license holders. However, both will also be available in version detuned to 5 HP and with a top speed of 45 km/h to also attract fourteen-year-olds with an Am license. It will be available at the beginning of 2024 with the following prices: the 15 HP version (comparable to 125 cc) at 8,750 euros and the 5 HP version (50 cc) at 7,750 euros.

compact and functional design — The new Bmw CE 02 comes with a design essential and jaunty that immediately underlines its urban nature. However, what is striking is the great attention to detail, with control blocks and other elements such as the footrests that would not look out of place on the larger and more famous models of the German giant. There standard version it has a slightly darker appearance due to the so much black, the basic color of the frame also taken up for the intriguing lenticular wheels, the front mudguard and the reduced fairing. In this case the matt metallic gray of the covers engine represents almost the only color contrast. Aesthetically, the Highline version it is more extroverted and colorful thanks to the gold anodized fork and numerous colored inserts Petroleum. Also noteworthy are the adjustable levers and the location of platformswhich allow the rider to also comfortably use those theoretically intended for the passenger to change position. See also South American Cup: the round of 16, schedules and where to watch are defined

engine, batteries, performance and licenses — The powertrain air-cooled consists of a synchronous motor which transmits motion to the rear wheel via two belts spaced out by an intermediate shaft and by two batteries lithium-ion batteries of 1.96 kWh each, although the 4 kW version has only one. Sixteen year olds with driving license A2 they can harness its full power 11 kW (15 Hp) with nominal power of about 6 kW (8 Hp) while the fourteen year olds with driving license A1 they have to settle for the configuration from 4 kW (5 Hp) and 3.2 kW rated power. According to the manufacturer’s declaration, the CE 02 at full power makes use of 55Nm of torque to get from 0 to 50 km/h in 3” and can exceed 90km range on the Wmtc cycle. Two le driving mode: Flowsofter for city use, and the most gritty surf. However, it is also present reverse gear to facilitate maneuvers at very low speed. As an option for the Highline version there is also the driving mode Flash for maximum sportiness. See also Udinese-Qatar | The summary: it ends 1-2, second defeat for the bianconeri

charging options — All configurations of the BMW CE 02 are equipped with a external charger 0.9 kW as standard, which allows the battery to be fully recharged from scratch in just over 5 hours for the 11 kW version and in 3 hours for the 4 kW one. To go from 20 to 80% of the charge instead, 2 hours and 45 minutes are enough in the first case and 85 minutes in the second. However, the operation can become significantly faster using the 1.5kW quick chargeravailable in the optional equipment of the 11 kW Highline: with this it takes 3 and a half hours to go from 0 to 100% of the charge and an hour and 42 minutes to go from 20 to 80%.

chassis and weight — The CE 02 features a chassis tubular steel designed to ensure great handling. The Department suspensions includes a powerful 37 mm hydraulic fork and a cast aluminum single-sided swingarm connected to a single adjustable shock absorber. L’braking system it features a single disc at both ends, but only the front one will be supervised by the ABS. The handsome ones you look for in 14” alloy are combined instead with generous tyres from 120/80 in front and 150/70 in the back which undoubtedly have a great visual impact. L’saddle height is decidedly contained, only 750 mm, while the declared figure of weight overall weight is 132 kg for the 11 kW version and 119 kg for the 4 kW version. See also The French midfielder who is considering signing with Real Madrid

Maximum connectivity for a young audience — Not surprisingly given his target particularly young, the CE 02 also boasts a high level of connectivity. The core of it all is the advanced display tft center that uses theapp Bmw Motorrad Connected to connect via Bluetooth to your own smartphones and thus provide a wide range of information, including travel logging. With i Services optional of app, included in the Highline package, all vehicle information can be viewed at any time from anywhere. Also in the Highline variant there is a mode Cradle which allows theapp to take advantage of the smartphone as display additional to be controlled via the buttons on the handlebar. Cell phone support is available in the list of official accessories. As an option, the Highline version can also make use of a direct data connection between the vehicle and a backends. Almost superfluous to register the presence of one Usb-C socket for charging mobile devices.