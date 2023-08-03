EActually, Oliver Zipse could be very satisfied with BMW’s business. The CEO of the Munich Dax group is the same, as he only increased the profit forecast two days ago. And yet Zipse is worried about the future. To this end, however, he spans far beyond the Bavarian Motor Works and the automotive industry. “De-industrialization in Germany is gradually picking up speed,” said Zipse on Thursday at the press conference on BMW’s half-year figures. “We’re already seeing that in SMEs, where the number of bankruptcy filings has increased by 16 percent this year.”

Zipse addressed the long list of issues that are often rattled off in domestic industry, ranging from expensive energy costs and crippling bureaucracy to the ongoing shortage of skilled workers. All of this does not affect BMW directly, said Zipse, but “many suppliers are toying with the idea of ​​leaving Germany.” And so a large corporation like BMW, which relies on a functioning supplier network and competitive medium-sized companies, is indirectly affected.

“Consistently good order situation”

Zipse hit the critical tones that have been heard louder and louder in the economy for several weeks. Above all, there is great dissatisfaction with the federal government’s energy policy among German business representatives. A missing overall concept is increasingly seen as a threat to Germany as a business location. The major BMW shareholder Stefan Quandt got involved in this debate at the end of June: The challenges of the future will only be mastered if politicians do not specify solutions, but only set guidelines within which they give entrepreneurs freedom for design and personal responsibility Quandt, who is also a member of the supervisory board of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung GmbH, explains.

The warning words from BMW boss Zipse on Thursday were only surprising insofar as he actually shares the optimism of his Mercedes colleague Ola Källenius for his own car business. Because like the competitor from Stuttgart, the Munich-based company is also looking relatively calmly to the rest of a year that may become economically more difficult. The group published a mandatory announcement two days before the half-year report, in which it raised the forecast – based on a “continued good order situation” and “the probably better availability of its premium vehicles”, as it was said.

Just a few months ago, like other car manufacturers, BMW suffered from the lack of parts supply from China due to the effects of the Corona crisis. In the meantime, the situation has eased considerably. Above all, the supply of the urgently needed microchips has improved. “Positive business development” can therefore also be expected in the second half of the year. Sales should exceed the previous year’s figure of 2.4 million vehicles by 5 to 10 percent, and the operating profit margin before interest and taxes should now reach 9 to 10.5 percent instead of 8 to 10 percent. However, the board of directors does not only see sunshine in their own figures. The new CFO Walter Mertl explained that payments to suppliers are still expected to be charged due to high inflation and to support the supply chains. He also identified headwinds from currencies and commodity prices. In total, it should be 300 million euros more than in the same period last year, said Mertl.

In the meantime, BMW shares have lost a good 2 percent of their value on the stock exchange. That was also surprising, after the stock had already lost 6 percent on the day the forecast increase was published. One reason for the price losses on Tuesday was that the BMW board of directors expects a lower inflow of funds. On Thursday, an analyst said while second-quarter details appeared solid, the outlook remained confusing.