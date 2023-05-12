The boss of BMW, Oliver Zipse, is strongly opposed to the date on which the Euro 7 standards should come into effect. The aim is to start new rules for cars with internal combustion engines in July of 2025. The BMW boss calls this date for Euro 7 ‘completely unattainable’. He says this during the general meeting of the BMW Group.

Before we go further into this, a summary of what the Euro 7 standards entail. You probably know that from 2035 only new cars may be sold in Europe that require electricity, hydrogen or eFuels. Before we get there, there will be stricter rules in the field of exhaust gases and particulate matter from brake and tire wear. The plan is to have those rules come into effect from July 2025.

Zipse compares the way we want to become carbon-free in Europe with America’s plans: ‘In the United States, the Inflation Reduction Act is used by politicians to promote climate protection and strengthen the domestic economy. In Europe, on the other hand, the European Commission is massively tightening up the planned Euro 7 standard.’

‘It’s just not going to work’

According to the BMW boss, the stricter rules associated with Euro 7 would not improve air quality. “I’m not going to beat around the bush – it’s just not going to work the way it’s planned now,” he says. In addition, he calls the tests that combustion engines must meet from 2025 ‘completely unrealistic’.

Zipse gives an example: ‘These so-called environmental tests – which could just as well be described as special cases – mean that car manufacturers have to deal with all exceptional situations. I think everyone can answer this for themselves: How often do you drive full throttle on a mountain pass, at minus seven degrees, in a car that is fully loaded and towing a trailer?’ Eh, pooh, then we have to go back to the winter sports holiday of 19-, eh…

The BMW boss is not directly against the rules of Euro 7. What he wants is that there will be a ‘sensible solution’ whereby Euro 7 actually improves air quality in cities. He proposes to put ‘no focus on special and extreme cases’ and to postpone the introduction of the Euro 7 standard to mid-2027. The ball is now back in the European Commission’s court.