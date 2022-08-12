Already at the end of this year, BMW will start producing the iX5 Hydrogen (pictured) in small numbers. Not shocking news, because every car manufacturer has now made a hydrogen car in small numbers. The big news is that BMW is already announcing plans to mass-produce a hydrogen car, which is being developed together with Toyota. This reports Nikkei.

Nikkei spoke with sales chief Pieter Nota. “We see that the hydrogen fuel cell is very relevant for larger SUVs,” Nota said. “We have several projects that we are working on with Toyota,” he adds. Since BMW and Toyota have built the Z4 and the Supra together, things have apparently been going well between the two. BMW’s first hydrogen car could go into full production as early as 2025.

How does BMW see the future?

For the future, Nota sees a mix of powertrains. They continue to invest in electric cars, but certainly also in petrol vehicles. In addition, they see hydrogen as an extra piece of the puzzle. Especially in places where the infrastructure for charging is not sufficient. They expect that half of new sales will be fully electric by 2030.

A fuel cell car converts hydrogen into energy, which in turn goes to an electric motor. It is therefore an electric car with a hydrogen converter instead of a large battery. The new BMW will therefore not burn hydrogen. The brand previously made two study models of the BMW 7-series that burned hydrogen in a V12 engine. Unfortunately, this idea never made it to production.