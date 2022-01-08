In the car industry premium there is a challenge that has been renewed for decades and decades. BMW and Mercedes they have always been rivals on the market, and also in 2021 they shared expectations, joys and sorrows, the latter in particular linked to the semiconductor crisis. However, in terms of sales, the past year marked a turning point in the relationship between the two brands, with the Bavarian house that after five years has managed to overtake that of Stuttgart.

Exactly: As reported yesterday, Mercedes sold over 2 million cars during 2021. But BMW did better, reaching a figure of 2.2 million. The data is intended without the complicity of the controlled brands, i.e. Smart and Mini respectively. The demand for vehicles at Mercedes has been positive, with many electric cars in demand; but the same strategy for the transition, with the arrival of electric alongside plug-in and petrol cars, is also shared by BMW. And the latter was found more ready, despite the criticism for the design of its cars, which are accumulating more and more.

BMW also beat Mercedes (and Lexus) in the important American market, with a great boost in sales of the X3 and X5 models. In general, the House with the Three-Pointed Star seems to have suffered the most from the hitches in the supply chains of materials.

For 2022 Mercedes will rely on EQS for the electric market, therefore with a sedan with a strong technological vocation. While BMW will respond with the i4. The challenge will continue with regards to SUVs, with EQA and EQB ready from Stuttgart, while in Munich it will focus on the iX. Both brands talk about cars with orders at spectacular levels or even ‘sold out’, for which a year marked by the plus sign is expected. Crisis of chips and Covid permitting.