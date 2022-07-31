The Italian branch of BMW Bank has a new CEO. The German company has in fact announced the appointment of Andrea Castronovo as the new CEO: the appointment will become effective starting tomorrow, August 1, with Castronovo succeeding Enrico Mascetti who left BMW Bank Italy for new professional experiences. As part of this round of appointments, Marco Girelli will assume the position of CEO of Alphabet Italytaking over from Andrea Castronovo in the position who, as mentioned, moved to BMW Bank Italy.

Experience of the new CEO of the Italian branch of BMW Bank is not small: after graduating in International Political Economy at the Luigi Bocconi University in Milan, the 55-year-old worked in the automotive world for brands of great international prestige. His entry into the BMW group came in 2007, when he took over the presidency of BMW Italy. He later served as President of BMW Group Central and Eastern Europe from 2010 to 2014, before becoming Vice President Customer Centric Sales Strategy and Process Management for the next four years. From 2018 to today, however, he has chaired Alphabet Italia, the BMW Group’s corporate mobility service provider. In his place at the head of Alphabet, as mentioned, is Marco Girelli is ready to take officealready in the company since 2013 with the position of Sales and Marketing Director: in his professional career he gained a long experience in the world of rental, where he held various functions in leading companies in the sector.