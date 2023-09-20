EIt’s not always easy to deal with sustainability and the mobility of the future if you’re a car manufacturer and the mobility of the present has its pitfalls. An engine failure before takeoff at Frankfurt Airport prevented Thomas Becker from traveling to New York. The environmental week, which was held alongside the UN General Assembly in the east coast metropolis with maximum effect of road congestion, unfortunately took place without the top manager for sustainability in the BMW Group.

Becker was scheduled for a high-profile “flagship session”, side by side with the sustainability heads of Google and Siemens, the president of the European Investment Bank, and a member of the executive board of the development bank IFC. It was about technical innovations on the way to climate neutrality. To take part in this major event in the name of saving the world, the Munich company had set up an impressive delegation and made extensive preparations. Then that.

Every second vehicle is fully electric

Instead, a hastily made video was played during the discussion of the sustainability heavyweights. From his desk at home, Becker emphasized that the BMW company wants to be CO2-neutral by 2050 at the latest, possibly earlier, although the exact date cannot be predicted. By 2030, every second vehicle in the BMW Group should be fully electric, in the case of the Mini and Rolls-Royce brands 100 percent, in the case of BMW this is not clearly defined. From 2025 onwards, with the introduction of the new class, the batteries would receive a 20 percent increase in efficiency while costs would fall at the same time, and the increasing use of recycled materials, such as aluminum, would significantly reduce the CO2 footprint.

So far, so promising. However, Becker also pointed out that changing the drive alone does not solve the problems; it is important to look at the supply chains and the fact that the number of existing vehicles is getting older and older. This is where we have to start so that the new technology can also reach the streets. And finally, the charging infrastructure remains the central point. Becker didn’t seem very confident about this statement.







Very different vehicles

In some countries such as Norway or the Netherlands, he said later in an online conversation, the topic has lost its horror, in many others it still acts as a deterrent to purchases, for example in Spain, Italy and Greece. But there is also a huge difference within the United States, as in other parts of the world. Where there is no progress with the charging infrastructure, a customer might be better off with one of the combustion engines, which are becoming more efficient anyway. “That’s why we focus on the topic of flexibility.”

This happened, among other things, because BMW presented a number of very different vehicles on the sidelines of Climate Week, the new electric Mini Countryman, the BMW i7 electric sedan, the iX SUV, the CE 04 electric scooter, but also the iX5, which was presented in the spring Hydrogen. The latter obviously had the task of sending a clear message: