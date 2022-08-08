BMW touts the new heated seats subscription as ‘pay only when you actually use it’, but the general (and rather angry) public sees it more as ‘paying for options you already have’. A month ago it was announced that BMW asks 19 euros per month for warm tickets, but under the name Connected Drive, the brand offers even more options in subscription form. We’ll go through them with you.

The seat heating is known. So it costs 19 euros per month or 189 euros per year. Buying the option completely will cost you 419 euros. Another option that you can also buy off unlimited is the built-in dashcam. that costs 15 euros per month, 59 euros per year or 299 euros forever. Adaptive cruise control, speed assistant and lane assistant are all in one package 39 euros per monthor 899 euros for the rest of your life.

Speed ​​camera notifications cost 6 euros per month

In front of 6 euros per month the navigation system gives notifications at fixed speed cameras. You can also buy it off for a year for 67 euros. This option cannot be purchased indefinitely. Fortunately, there is a free app that masters speed cameras, both fixed and mobile. We just forgot the name. You can’t buy off the traffic information either: that service always costs 62.10 euros per year. Incidentally, there are more brands that apply such a subscription construction for traffic information.

In addition to seat heating, there is also steering wheel heating for 11 euros per month or 109 euros for a year. This costs 249 euros unlimited. Anyone who drives electrically can buy artificial engine sound for an unlimited amount of time for 150 euros. The high beam assistant, which dims the high beam for oncoming traffic, costs 9 euros per month, 79 euros for a year or 189 euros unlimited. There are no signs yet about a construction where you first have to watch an advertisement before you can switch on your lighting.

5 billion euros in turnover for option subscriptions at BMW

“We know from our customers that their mobility requirements are no longer as static as they used to be,” said a BMW spokesperson Bloomberg. Despite all the fuss, BMW is sticking to the strategy – they are confident that the hassle will pass and it will become normal. They are already thinking about future steps, for example temporarily buying more power for the engine. This decade they expect to earn 5 billion euros from the option subscriptions.